Air Force-Industry Roundtable Highlights System Security Engineering; Joseph Bradley Quoted

Representatives from industry and the U.S. Air Force’s Cyber Resiliency Office for Weapons Systems discussed new guidance for integrating security protections into the systems engineering process at a roundtable event.

Boeing , Lockheed Martin , FireEye , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon participated in the discussion about the Department of the Air Force’s Systems Security Engineering Cyber Guidebook, the military service said Thursday.

Participants also covered topics around contracting, data exchange security, networking, knowledge management during the meeting.

“I believe that cyber is a team sport and we need to have a relationship with the Defense Innovation Base to understand the art of the possible to ensure that we aren’t being overly prescriptive when we identify cyber requirements,” Joseph Bradley, CROWS director.

“We can’t do it alone and we really count on industry to assist us in making better choices to secure our systems for our warfighters.”

CROWS released the updated guidebook July 26 in a move to help the Air Force and Space Force manage cyber resiliency and security requirements for the service branches’ programs.

