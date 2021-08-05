CTC Advances to Final Round of Armored Vehicle Maintenance Competition

A mobile application developed by Concurrent Technologies Corp. made it to the first downselect of a pitch competition that seeks technologies to meet the U.S. Army’s vehicle maintenance needs.

The company said Wednesday it is among six finalists of the National Advanced Mobility Consortium’s Smart Motor Pool competition, which aims to boost the technical proficiency of vehicle maintainers, provide new maintenance tools, improve scheduling and boost the accuracy of related data.

CTC’s entry, titled “Improved Readiness through the Development of a Mobile Maintenance Application,” builds on the company’s previous work for the Department of Defense and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

NAMC awarded finalists $10,000 in prize money and intends to give out $40,000 more in the competition’s next phase, which may involve pitch-based divisions or a winner-takes-all basis.

Judges will determine the champion based on ease of use, applicability, scalability, novelty, maintenance requirements and implementation costs. Finalists will present their entries on Aug. 10 and winners will receive awards the following day.