Day & Zimmermann Eyes Partnership With Australian Missile Corp.; Mike Yoh Quoted

Day & Zimmermann plans to team up with an NIOA subsidiary, subject to the approvals of the U.S. government, to work on upcoming manufacturing projects and help support the Australian Defence Force.

The family-owned supplier of construction, engineering and defense products and services said Saturday it will collaborate with Australian Missile Corp. in supporting the goal of the Australian government to advance a domestic guided missile manufacturing venture.

AMC is a subsidiary of NIOA created to manage the partnerships with industry, academe and state government and defense sector in heeding the Australian government’s call of forming a guided weapons enterprise.

“We look forward to embarking on this new venture with AMC in its ambition to back the Australian government’s plan for a sovereign guided weapons facility, ready to support the ADF,” said Mike Yoh, president of Day & Zimmermann’s munitions and government business.