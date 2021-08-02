Deloitte, Saviynt Partner on Cloud-Based Identity Management Offering

Deloitte and Saviynt have teamed up to offer a managed service intended to help government and enterprise customers secure digital identities across multicloud environments.

Saviynt said Friday its Enterprise Identity Cloud technology is now available with Deloitte’s Digital Identity+ platform to support joint clients in access management functions.

Scott Plutko, senior vice president of global partners at Saviynt, said the partnership seeks to help organizations address identity security challenges.

He added that the two companies have built a strategic business relationship to bring the cloud identity and governance platform to the government, health care, technology and consumer markets.

Deloitte’s managed services are intended to facilitate the deployment of identity management tools, while Saviynt’s platform is designed to support identity and governance administration, cloud privileged access security and user life cycle management through predictive analytics.