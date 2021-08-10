DLA Awards Energy Saving Performance Contract to Support Air Force’s Hurlburt Field

The Defense Logistics Agency-Energy has selected Schneider Electric Buildings Americas, Inc., to improve the energy efficiency infrastructure at the U.S. Air Force’s Hurlburt Field in Florida.

The contractor’s $22.6 million Energy Saving Performance Contract task order provides for help in reducing consumption and maintenance costs at the installation, the Air Force said Monday.

The task order, which will run through February 2023, covers an upgraded energy management control system, high-efficiency transformers, duct sealing and improved LED lightings.

The project also includes a new solar photovoltaic array and a battery energy storage system for the service’s base central mainframe facility, a key node to Air Force Special Operations Command operations.

“Providing power to the mainframe facility improves resiliency and protects vital AFSOC missions from interruption,” explained Mark Dent, project manager of ESPC.

ESPC, a collaboration between DLA-Energy, Hurlburt Field and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, is expected to save over 65 million British thermal units of energy every year.