DLA Taps CPI, L3Harris for $70M Aegis Radar Electron Tube Development

The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded $70 million in contracts to Communication & Power Industries and L3Harris Technologies‘ electron devices-focused subsidiary for the development of electron tubes for the U.S. Navy’s Aegis Weapon System radars.

Each awardee received a sole-source indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth $35 million over a three-year base period and two one-year options, the Department of Defense said Monday.

CPI and L3Harris Electron Devices will work on the radars at their respective facilities in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and Beverly, Massachusetts, until Aug. 15, 2024.

DLA Land and Maritime based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania obligated Navy working capital funds for fiscal years 2021 through 2024 on the firm-fixed-price IDIQ.