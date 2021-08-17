in Contract Awards, News

DLA Taps CPI, L3Harris for $70M Aegis Radar Electron Tube Development

DLA Taps CPI, L3Harris for $70M Aegis Radar Electron Tube Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded $70 million in contracts to Communication & Power Industries and L3Harris Technologies‘ electron devices-focused subsidiary for the development of electron tubes for the U.S. Navy’s Aegis Weapon System radars.

Each awardee received a sole-source indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth $35 million over a three-year base period and two one-year options, the Department of Defense said Monday.

CPI and L3Harris Electron Devices will work on the radars at their respective facilities in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and Beverly, Massachusetts, until Aug. 15, 2024.

DLA Land and Maritime based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania obligated Navy working capital funds for fiscal years 2021 through 2024 on the firm-fixed-price IDIQ.

AegisCommunication & Power Industriescontract awardCPIDefense Logistics AgencydlaGovconL3Harris Electron Devicesl3harris technologiesRadar Electron Tube

SPA to Support DTRA's R&D Efforts Under $185M Contract; William Vantine Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

SPA to Support DTRA’s R&D Efforts Under $185M Contract; William Vantine Quoted
Kratos, General Atomics to Continue Developing Air Force's Skyborg UAS Prototypes - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Kratos, General Atomics to Continue Developing Air Force’s Skyborg UAS Prototypes