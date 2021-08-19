DLH Secures CDC Contract for HIV Data Management Services

DLH Holdings has received a potential five-year, $35 million contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide public health data management services to its HIV Prevention Division.

Services include program monitoring, research and reporting support, surveillance, evaluation as well as management and analysis of qualitative and quantitative scientific and non-scientific data, the company said Wednesday.

DLH will work with public health advisers, data managers and analysts, statisticians, computer scientists, epidemiologists and medical officers for the project.

Jeanine Christian, president of DLH’s public health and scientific research operating unit, said the contract extends the company’s HIV research work. DLH will use its research and data sciences capability to help CDC mitigate and respond to infectious disease.

“This leverages several of the capabilities that we have developed over recent years, and broadens our footprint in our nation’s fight against the spread of infectious diseases,” commented Zach Parker, president and CEO of DLH.