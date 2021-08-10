DOD Seeks Proposals for Services Providing GNSS Situational Awareness Capabilities

The Department of Defense is soliciting proposals that highlight commercial services that use machine-driven analytics to provide users of global navigation satellite systems with situational awareness capabilities to address GNSS disruptions.

The Defense Innovation Unit said the solicitation centers on persistent and large-area scope of falsified GNSS emitters that lead to localized spoofing phenomenology.

According to the release, the architecture of global positioning systems, along with its users is susceptible to denial and manipulation of adversaries. Intentional botching of GNSS works allowed criminal acts to happen, including narcotics trafficking and unauthorized use of autonomous vehicles.

In connection, DIU seeks GNSS interference analytics and data sources for interference analysis.

Responses for the solicitation are due Aug. 23. Offerors must use datasets from publicly and commercially available information to supply the situational awareness capabilities.