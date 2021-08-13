DSA to Provide IT Services Under DIA’s $12.6B SITE III Contract Vehicle

Data Systems Analysts will compete for managed information technology services task orders under the 10-year, $12.6 billion Solutions for IT Enterprise III contract from the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The Philadelphia-based professional services company said it will offer infrastructure development and sustainment, cybersecurity, network engineering and other managed IT services to DIA and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

DSA’s efforts under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award are meant to support the two intelligence organizations’ changing enterprise IT needs.

“Combined with our other prime IDIQ contracts, DSA will leverage opportunities under the SITE III contract vehicle to provide exceptional service and highly skilled personnel to support our defense customers and their mission-critical requirements,” said Fran Pierce, chairman and CEO at DSA.

Awarded in early March, SITE III is the third iteration of a U.S. contract vehicle for IT and technical support.