DSA Subsidiary to Help Virginia Tech Enhance Operations of Facilities, Utilities

A Data Systems Analysts subsidiary will provide Virginia Tech with an OSIsoft PI-based technology meant to automate electrical outage management, consolidate utilities operational data and support sustainability efforts.

DSA said its Project Performance Company has partnered with the public university’s primary electrical distribution service provider to help it enhance campus resilience and lessen energy consumption through the use of a single access point for operational data from the main campus utilities infrastructure, regional utility plants and building automation systems.

The partnership with the Virginia Tech Electric Service supports the university’s Climate Action Plan for more sustainable future operations.

“With PPC’s award to develop a turnkey solution for Virginia Tech that will meet the customer’s utilities, facilities, and academic requirements, we continue to expand our solutions on university campuses where we integrate standalone systems to improve the resilience and availability of learning environments,” said Fran Pierce, chairman and CEO of DSA.