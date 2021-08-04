Eckhart to Augment Howitzer Artillery Loading for Army

Eckhart, a Warren, Michigan-based developer of robotic platforms and autonomous guided vehicles, was chosen by the U.S. Army to automate and accelerate the firing of the military branch’s self-propelled howitzer weapons.

The company said Tuesday it is among five winning contractors tasked to modernize artillery systems under the Army Applications Laboratory’s SPARTN Fire Faster program.

Taking into account the injury risks soldiers face when handling and loading artillery, the Army initiative is aimed at increasing the safety of soldiers when conducting the said tasks. The military branch engaged with companies focused on manufacturing technologies to address the issue.

“The Eckhart team has deep expertise working within tight ergonomic windows where thresholds define the maximum weights that can be lifted before mechanical assistance or a robotic alternative is required,” said Travis Turner, general manager of Eckhart’s Davenport operations.

The company will base its work on the similarity between production on manufacturing lines and soldiers loading artillery.

