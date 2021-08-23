8 Small Businesses to Participate in Catalyst Accelerator’s Modeling, Simulation Cohort

Eight companies will take part in the modeling and simulation cohort of the Air Force Research Lab Space Vehicles Directorate’s Catalyst Accelerator that will focus on digital engineering for space applications.

The program is intended to boost technology advancement and lead the government to industry technology transfer, Catalyst Accelerator said Friday. Under the eighth accelerator, the small businesses will join and finish an intensive discovery process and obtain funding from Lockheed Martin.

“The Catalyst Accelerator team was tasked with finding companies with unique capabilities that would leverage modeling and simulation to improve operator training, system design, acquisition, architecture resilience and operations,” said KiMar Gartman, program director.

The cohort is scheduled to meet every other week for three months starting Monday. The eight companies will also work with subject matter experts and government and commercial Sherpas. By the end of the cohort in November, the businesses will pitch their innovation on Demo Day.

The eight businesses selected to participate in the program are: