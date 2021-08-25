in News, Technology

ELTA North America Fulfills Mobile Counter-Drone Tech Deliveries to Support DOD, DHS

ELTA North America Fulfills Mobile Counter-Drone Tech Deliveries to Support DOD, DHS - top government contractors - best government contracting event

ELTA North America has completed deliveries of a multi-sensor counter-drone technology designed to help the departments of Defense and Homeland Security detect and address enemy small unmanned aircraft systems.

The company said Tuesday it has delivered and integrated five units of the OTM V4 counter-sUAS offering under a contract with the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate within a DOD office.

ELTA North America has been delivering OTM V4 to IWTSD since December 2020 to meet the government’s Mobile C-sUAS Defense-in-Depth Capability requirement.

Users of the system may switch between soft and hard kill mitigation options to reduce collateral damage when dealing with enemy drones.

“We look forward to continuing small tactical team operational testing and evaluations in a variety of scenarios and environments in fiscal year 22,” said Mike Trexler, program manager for tactical offensive support at IWTSD.

ELTA North America works parallel to Smart Shooter and D-FEND Solutions for the directorate’s capability requirement in support of military forces and security agents.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

c-suascounter-drone solutiond-fend solutionsDefense DepartmentDepartment of Homeland SecurityDHSDODELTA North AmericaGovconIrregular Warfare Technical Support DirectorateIWTSDMike TrexlerOTM V4Smart Shooter

CAES to Equip Astrobotic Lunar Landers With Radiation Hardened Computing Tech; David Young Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

CAES to Equip Astrobotic Lunar Landers With Radiation Hardened Computing Tech; David Young Quoted
Lockheed’s Lisa Callahan: Digitizing Manufacturing Workflows Offers Advantages for Deep Space Missions - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lockheed’s Lisa Callahan: Digitizing Manufacturing Workflows Offers Advantages for Deep Space Missions