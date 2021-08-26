Excella to Support IG Committee’s Pandemic Spending Oversight

Excella will use its artificial intelligence capabilities to help a committee under the Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency develop audit and oversight strategies to ensure transparency in pandemic-related spending.

The company said Wednesday it received a two-year contract to support the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee’s work to enhance oversight of more than $5 trillion in federal funds distributed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from helping promote public transparency, Excella will also assist PRAC in identifying pandemic-related spending and fraud schemes. The company will employ its AI and data analytics technology.

The committee is responsible for auditing the loans provided by the CARES Act and several emergency spending bills and distributed to the Small Business Administration, departments of Health and Human Services and the Treasury and other agencies to support pandemic relief efforts.

“The government’s unprecedented financial response to the COVID-19 pandemic warrants oversight to detect and mitigate fraud, waste, and abuse, and to ensure the funds are getting to the individuals, communities and businesses that need them the most,” said Jimmy Benani, director for federal health and civilian markets at Excella.