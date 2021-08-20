ExecutiveBiz Events to Host ‘How to Win Government Contracts with Joshua Frank’ Fireside Chat on Thursday

On Thursday, August 26th, ExecutiveBiz Events will host its latest Fireside Chat with Joshua Frank, managing partner at RSM Federal, best-selling author, discussing a wide range of topics, including how to win government contracts and market your business in the GovCon sector.

To register for How to Win Government Contracts with Joshua Frank and view upcoming opportunities, visit ExecutiveBiz Events’ Main Page.

Rich Wilkinson, Unanet’s director of Sales Engineering and Enablement, will moderate the Fireside Chat while Joshua Frank will provide a look into how to maneuver in the GovCon sector and secure lucrative contracts that promote growth and innovation.

Click the banner above to register for ExecutiveBiz Events’ How to Win Government Contracts with Joshua Frank Fireside Chat.

During a recent Executive Spotlight interview with Joshua Frank, he shared his expertise and shed a light on a log of the challenges that government contractors face in our sector, including the significant changes in the process of winning government contracts over recent years and the difference between the capture process for smaller and larger businesses.

Here’s an excerpt from Frank explaining the critical differences between how smaller and larger businesses approach winning contracts, acquisition and the tactics they use to find a competitive advantage:

Joshua Frank: “I believe there is a major misconception in the market, propagated by non-profits, for-profits, and various folks in the government. There are no critical differences between how small and large businesses successfully win contracts.

Small and large businesses have different operational challenges, but the core strategies for marketing and business development are exactly the same.”

Visit ExecutiveBiz.com to read the full Executive Spotlight with Amazon’s Number One Best Selling Author Joshua Frank to learn more about his mindset and business strategies before his Fireside Chat on Thursday.

Frank’s seminars are frequently the top-rated sessions at national conferences and events. His coaching has assisted companies to win more than $2.8 billion in government contracts and $30 billion in indefinite-delivery contracts.

Join ExecutiveBiz Events to learn about Joshua Frank’s many successes, tips for government contractors, and more information on his acclaimed book, “An Insider’s Guide to Winning Government Contracts,” on Thursday, August 26th.

To register for How to Win Government Contracts with Joshua Frank and view upcoming opportunities, visit ExecutiveBiz Events’ Main Page.