Expression Networks, GHX Partner on Development of Supply Constraint Predictive Analytics Tool

Expression Networks and Global Healthcare Exchange will collaborate on the development of a new predictive analytics tool under the former’s phase 2 award from the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command in support of a nationwide remote intensive care initiative.

The prototype will combine GHX’s supply chain data and analytics with Expression Network’s artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analysis capabilities as well as other data sources to support the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium’s National Emergency Telecritical Care Network Project, the contractor said Tuesday.

The predictive analytics engine will be built by Expression Networks to provide the federal government with earlier visibility into supply constraints and disease hotspots, and inform decision-making amid U.S. health emergencies.

The supply constraint predictor will also support enhanced identification of time and place of surges to help determine when and where the Strategic National Stockpile repository will be needed.

Cindy Crump, director of medical business at Expression Networks, said the partnership will gather data for the new model to train it to detect critical supply issues early and guide the deployment of medical supplies.

Through MTEC’s NETCCN initiative, traditional and non-traditional as well as temporary healthcare facilities receive remote intensive care to address lack of sufficient care expertise and resources.

The Department of Health and Human Services sponsored the contract that was awarded through the consortium.