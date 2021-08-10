Falconwood Wins $73M Navy Program Mgmt Support Order

Falconwood has received a potential five-year, $73 million task order to provide engineering, logistics and cybersecurity services to the U.S. Navy’s program management office for enterprise business solutions.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said Monday it will support the Navy PMW 220 office in data planning, risk and configuration management, agile development, SecDevOps and test and evaluation efforts.

PMW 220 manages the life cycle of business information technology programs at the service branch.

The task order falls under the Navy’s SeaPort-Next Generation contract and comes after Falconwood secured a $24 million contract to support the U.S. Marine Corps’ program office for logistics integrated information solutions.