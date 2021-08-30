in Executive Moves, News

Former FedData Exec Jamie Benoit Named CEO & Chairman at Information Analysis Inc.

Jamie Benoit, formerly CEO of FedData, has joined Information Analysis Inc. to fill the same role and additionally serve as its chairman of the board.

IAI said Thursday he will offer expertise in finance and government contracting to drive the company’s presence as a disruptive technology provider in both government and commercial markets.

Benoit’s career also includes military service with the U.S. Army, legal practice at multiple law firms and local government work for the Council of Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

The executive led product and service delivery to defense and intelligence customers during his time at FedData, which delivers computer network operations, hardware, data transport services and software engineering under multiple contracts.

His work at FedData helped the company achieve an internal rate of return of 80 percent through three acquisitions and one sale.

Benoit succeeded Stan Reese as CEO, with the latter continuing to serve as IAI’s president and working with the new chief executive to oversee the company’s operations.

