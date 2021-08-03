Former Government AI Official Mike Jackson Joins LookingGlass as Chief of Staff

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions has appointed Mike Jackson, who formerly served with the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, to become the threat intelligence company’s chief of staff.

Jackson most recently served as NSCAI’s director of research and analysis, and brings to his new role two decades of experience in leadership, U.S. government policy and strategic planning, LookingGlass said Monday.

He advised government leaders on the implementation of artificial intelligence across national security, intelligence and defense.

LookingGlass has also announced another appointment. David Marcus, formerly a senior principal engineer for Intel and McAfee, was named as LookingGlass’ senior director of cyber intelligence.

Marcus brings expertise in multiple cyber threat areas including ransomware and malware. He led roadmaps for threat detection, data analytics and intelligence across his career.