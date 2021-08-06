Former NOAA Head Neil Jacobs Joins Spire Global

Neil Jacobs, former acting administrator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has been named scientific adviser at satellite operator Spire Global.

He will advise the company’s leadership team on matters pertaining to the commercialization of weather systems and expansion of satellite data products for the government sector, Spire said Friday.

Jacobs concurrently served as acting head of NOAA and commerce undersecretary for oceans and atmosphere. His private sector experience included time as chief atmospheric scientist at Panasonic Avionics and director of research and business development at AirDat.

San Francisco-based Spire Global aims to pioneer a “space-as-a-service” business model and to go public through a merger agreement with NavSight Holdings.