General Atomics’ Avenger UAS With Lockheed Sensor Showcases Autonomous Tracking

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business flew an Avenger unmanned aircraft to demonstrate autonomous target tracking with help from a Lockheed Martin-made infrared sensor.

During the industry-funded demonstration, Avenger used the infrared search and track capability of Lockheed’s Legion Pod to detect multiple aircraft that were flying at fast speeds, General Atomics said Wednesday.

Avenger’s autonomy engine used Legion’s gathered data to determine priority targets and inform engagement maneuvers.

“This flight demonstrates a critical sensor capability that enables unmanned combat air vehicles like the Avenger to operate autonomously in Joint All-Domain Operations,” said Dave Belvin, vice president of sensors and global sustainment at Lockheed Martin.

GA-ASI began its series of autonomy test flights in December and installed the Legion Pod on Avenger within three months.