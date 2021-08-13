General Atomics Subsidiary to Compete for Task Orders Under 9 ASTRO Contract Pools

The aeronautical systems segment of General Atomics was added to nine out of ten pools available on a General Services Administration multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle and will compete for task orders meant to support the military and the Department of Defense.

The ASTRO contract provides for the delivery of operation, maintenance, research and development services in support of the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, including the integration of manned and unmanned systems, General Atomics said Thursday.

The acquisition vehicle managed by GSA’s Federal Systems Integration Management Center has no ceiling value and its corresponding contracts are slated to sustain an ordering period of 10 years.

Fred Darlington, senior vice president for MQ-9 systems at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, cited the business’ decades of experience in producing remotely piloted aircraft and contributing to ISR missions. “With ASTRO, we’ll be able to offer our expertise to warfighters in new and exciting ways that bring value and minimize operational risk.”

GA-ASI booked prime positions on the following ASTRO pools: