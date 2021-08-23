General Atomics to Develop Motor, Power Integration Concept for Navy Unmanned Underwater Vehicle

The Office of Naval Research has tasked General Atomics‘ electromagnetic systems business to determine how to integrate propulsion and power storage systems into large-displacement unmanned underwater vehicles.

Under the concept design contract, the company will work on a motor and an energy system that could meet the performance requirements of future LDUUVs, GA said Friday.

“Over the course of the last two years, the motor has undergone lab testing, and power system has completed underwater testing,” said Scott Forney, president of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems.

He added that the systems have demonstrated the capacity to provide propulsion and power for underwater vehicles.

Both systems are continuously undergoing testing and further development in preparation for eventual at-sea demonstrations.