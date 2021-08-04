General Dynamics Launches New Badger 2-Channel Radio for Secure Ship Communications

General Dynamics‘ mission systems business has showcased a new two-channel software-defined radio developed to deliver multiple levels of security and National Security Agency-certified encryption for ship voice and data communications.

The new Badger radio can transmit information using high frequency, very high frequency, ultra-high frequency and satellite-enabled Mobile User Objective System signals, the company said Monday.

Badger features a flexible architecture that enables next-generation upgrades in the future without the need for a redesign.

Other Badger features include a voice over Internet Protocol audio capability and reduced size, weight and power.

“The Badger was developed in collaboration with our customer to meet their requirements for smaller ships and platforms,” said Stan Kordana, vice president of surface systems at General Dynamics Mission Systems.

The radio was shown for the first time at the Navy League’s Sea Space Symposium in Maryland.

The announcement comes more than half a year after the introduction of GDMS TACLANE-C175N, an inline network encryptor for secure tactical communications.