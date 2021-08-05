General Dynamics’ Quickdraw2 Search & Rescue System Certified for Navy F-35 Flight

General Dynamics‘ mission systems business has earned flight clearance for its modern GPS-based personnel locator tool after it concluded tests to determine the electromagnetic compatibility of the search and rescue system with the U.S. Navy’s F-35 aircraft.

The company said Wednesday its Quickdraw2 Handheld GPS Interrogator is made to help forces track and rescue lost military personnel.

The technology operates as part of the HOOK Combat Search and Rescue System and can turn the F-35 into a search-and-rescue aircraft with no need for electronic modifications.

QuickDraw2 establishes message-based communications with a lost or downed warfighter’s combat survival radio, which automatically sends back GPS location data. Rescue teams then use this data to execute personnel recovery missions.

“Unlike interrogators that are built into the aircraft, the Quickdraw2’s plug-and-play capability enables it to be easily moved from aircraft to aircraft as missions change,” said Ryan Orth, vice president of radio frequency systems at General Dynamics Mission Systems.

QuickDraw2 is the latest iteration of the QuickDraw series, which has been operational for over two decades.