GRSi Books NIH Contract for Professional IT Services

GRSi has won a three-year, $32 million contract from the National Institutes of Health to provide its Office of the Director with professional health information technology services, including help in processing hundreds of applications and thousands of support incidents.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based technical and engineering services provider said Wednesday it will conduct full range of IT activities to support the office’s policy setting, program planning, management and coordination, and other responsibilities.

The contract covers applications development and DevOps, infrastructure design, cybersecurity and other IT services.

The NIH contract follows GSRi’s win of a three-year, U.S. Navy contract for system installation and mission support for Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic.

