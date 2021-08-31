Guidehouse to Support SBA Loan Program as Fiscal Transfer Agent; Scott McIntyre Quoted

Guidehouse has assumed responsibilities as the Fiscal Transfer Agent on behalf of the Small Business Administration’s 7(a) Loan Program and Secondary Market intended to provide financial loans to small businesses.

Following the FTA Program transfer to SBA, the consulting firm will now provide loan and financial services and update technologies in support of SBA’s loan initiatives, Guidehouse said Monday.

Guidehouse entered into a joint business partnership with Wells Fargo, Information Analysis Inc., Select Computing and LeapPoint to strengthen the business strategies and technology tools of the SBA 7(a) Program.

With the help of its partners, Guidehouse will leverage the combined SBA experience, credentials in federal loan program, enterprise architecture expertise and extensive technology advancement to support the agency’s financial initiatives.

“Having supported SBA’s Office of Capital Access for nearly a decade, Guidehouse is honored to have been selected to execute a once-in-generation system, process and technology transformation,” said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse and 2021 Wash100 award recipient.

The consulting firm indicated that it is eyeing to establish the SBA’s flagship program and secondary market as a standard in conducting government-wide federal credit programs.