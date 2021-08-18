Halvik Awarded $62M Contract to Support Army’s Supply Chain Integration

Halvik will assist a U.S. Army office in integrating logistical programs, policies and procedures to enhance the service branch’s supply chain under a five-year contract that has an estimated value of $62 million.

The company said Tuesday it will help the Army’s Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff G-4 augment commodities and sustainment functional areas within the supply chain.

Scott Dees, vice president of Army programs at Halvik, said the company and G-4 will work together to provide analytical and technical support services in line with the Army’s logistics strategy.

“Supporting the G-4 further expands Halvik’s growing support to the Department of Defense and continues to align Halvik’s capabilities with our customer’s strategic mission needs,” said Pete Santighian, senior vice president for defense and national security at Halvik.

Halvik helps its customer achieve information technology goals by providing end-to-end software and management services.