Honeywell Begins Next Phase of Army Energy Savings Performance Contract

Honeywell will move forward to the next phase of its project to modernize building systems at Fort Benning under a 25-year energy savings performance contract with the U.S. Army.

The company said Tuesday it will self-fund a $23 million effort aimed at reducing energy consumption at the military post and helping the service branch save as much as $1.4 million annually.

In April 2019, Honeywell was awarded the Army ESPC worth potentially $43 million. For the agreement’s next phase, the company will update communication, cybersecurity and utility monitoring and control systems of more than 300 facilities encompassing 11.2 million square feet of space.

Work will also include repairing a roof-mounted solar system designed to support renewable energy generation and placing sealant into cracks, gaps and window solar film.

“Realigning our energy usage to renewable and sustainable sources means we can focus on our mission of training the maneuver force and providing U.S. Army units with soldiers and leaders prepared to fight and win,” said Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe, commanding general of the Maneuver Center of Excellence.

Jose Simon, vice president and general manager of the projects business unit at Honeywell Building Technologies, added that the modernization will supply the Fort Benning group with data access that can be used to enable site maintenance and improve the well-being of the base’s tenants.