Xator Subsidiary to Develop Biometric ID Vetting Platform for State Department

A Xator subsidiary has received a $46.8 million contract to build a multimodal biometric system to support vetting procedures at State Department facilities worldwide.

InCadence Strategic Solutions will help the department’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer implement the Ares biometric technology and the Diplomatic Security Identity Assurance System under the 10-year contract, Xator said Tuesday.

The Ares and DSIAS platforms are designed to register subjects into a tool for identity assurance using fingerprint and iris recognition methods that adhere to the U.S. government’s data collection standards.

Xator noted that the integrated architecture will work to help diplomatic security personnel collect, archive and match individual records against data stored in a Department of State repository and federal watchlists.

