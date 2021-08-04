Intelligent Waves Books Task Orders Under Army, GSA Contracts; Erin Horrell Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 4, 2021 — Intelligent Waves was tapped to build an integrated audio system and live streaming software, modernize military intelligence platforms and provide acquisition services under three separate task orders in support of defense and intelligence customers, GovCon Wire reported July 23.

The awards were made under the U.S. Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-3 Services contract and the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract.

Erin Horrell, chief growth officer of Intelligent Waves, has welcomed the opportunity to continue its services as ITES-3S and GSA OASIS contractor and to expand its footprint.

