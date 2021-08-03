Intelligent Waves Receives Air Force Contract for Wireless Comms; Marqus Hutchinson Quoted

Intelligent Waves has received a prime contract from the U.S. Air Force to create a 5G testbed to help the Department of Defense accelerate the deployment of advanced wireless communications in regions within and outside the continental U.S.

The company said Monday the potential $8.4 million Information Warfare Research Project contract provides for the construction of a full-scale 5G cellular network with nomadic towers or base stations in an effort to help provide disaggregated operations centers with secure connections.

Contract work will support the “5G to Next G” program that DOD established under the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and USAF’s Warfare Center.

Marqus Hutchinson​, chief technology officer of Intelligent Waves, said the company will help secure the U.S. critical assets by providing operators with wireless communications founded on its combined 5G and information security expertise.

DOD’s three-pronged 5G initiative includes experimentation and prototyping of applications to simulate 5G technology usage. The plan also covers the development of the said technology as well as research and development efforts.

IWPR is an Air Force program aimed at developing and maturing information warfare-focused technologies. One of its missions is to support rapid research and provide access to commercial offerings for defense requirements.

