IronNet, Mandiant Launch Collective Cyber Defense Service Offering

IronNet has partnered with Mandiant in an effort to help public and private sector customers boost cyber defense by offering IronDefense and IronDome products to augment the FireEye company’s cyber assessment and response expertise.

The collective defense service offering jointly managed by the companies has a software and services combination meant to support security teams’ identification of new and novel threats, IronNet said Tuesday.

IronDefense is designed to help users detect and respond to network threats while IronDome is meant to provide collective cyber defense and facilitate threat intelligence sharing between organizations.

“We are teaming with IronNet for the kind of network protection and detection capabilities that enable us to help eliminate or minimize the impact of security breaches, and to create a dynamic cyber defense,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO of FireEye Mandiant.

Bill Welch, IronNet co-CEO, said expanding the company’s clientele through the partnership with Mandiant aligns with the demands of IronNet’s prospects and existing customers.