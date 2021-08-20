IRS Selects 5 Vendors for Scanning as a Service Contracts

The Internal Revenue Service has awarded five companies contracts under a program to test new platforms to digitize paper documents and send the files back to the IRS through a digital channel.

Xerox, Government CIO, Ripcord, Brillient and Resultant, formerly known as KSM Consulting, each secured a contract worth $7.5 million under the Pilot IRS program’s scanning as a service solution challenge, according to an award notice posted Wednesday.

The IRS’ enterprise digitalization and case management office is looking for platforms that could be used in scanning paper documents and in some cases, extracting machine-readable data.

“The volume contemplated is significant, with the initial potential use case having upwards of 1 billion pages,” the solicitation reads.

The SCaaS solution challenge has four goals, including receiving, preparing, sorting, transferring and returning digital copies of paper records, pictures and forms and validating and reporting on the accuracy of scanned digital files against the original paper records. It will be carried out in two phases: testing and deployment.