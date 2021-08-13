Jack Norris Named HII Ingalls Shipbuilding Director of State, Local Government Affairs

Jack Norris, formerly a senior program manager for Covington Civil and Environmental, has joined Huntington Ingalls Industries‘ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division to serve as director of state and local government affairs.

He brings more than two decades of government relations experience to his new position and his responsibilities will include working with the division’s community partners, HII said Thursday.

Norris previously led Covington’s RESTORE Act project management functions related to a coastal restoration project in Mississippi, where he also coordinated Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts as executive director of the state’s Office of Recovery and Renewal and worked as a legislative assistant to former Sen. Trent Lott.