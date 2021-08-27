Jacobs Earns NASA Recognition for Kennedy Space Center Support Work; Dawne Hickton Quoted

Jacobs has received an agency-level award from NASA in recognition of the company’s contributions as a service provider supporting projects at Kennedy Space Center.

The company said Thursday it has been named the Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year for KSC as part of NASA’s 2020 Small Business Industry Award.

“Jacobs’ relationship with NASA goes back 60-plus years, and we truly value our longstanding collaboration to help to solve the most complex and hazardous challenges of space exploration,” said Dawne Hickton, executive vice president for critical mission solutions at Jacobs.

NASA has received Jacobs’ support across full life cycles of aerospace projects, including design, construction, mission operations, maintenance and process testing.

The company most recently became KSC’s prime contractor for the Exploration Ground Systems program. Jacobs offers ground and flight software to support the International Space Station’s resupply missions, as well as activities under the Artemis space exploration program.

“As NASA’s largest service provider, we are committed to providing integrated solutions in support of the agency’s mission and the nation’s space program,” said the two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

The recognition came after Jacobs won Center-Level SBIA Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award from Langley Research Center and KSC.