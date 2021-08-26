Former BMT President Kai Skvarla Joins Serco as International Maritime Programs Head

Kai Skvarla, a two-decade industry veteran, was appointed as head of international maritime programs at Serco Group where he will be responsible for supervising maritime sector growth strategy and driving business development efforts across four company divisions.

The former president of BMT Designers & Planners will now work with Serco divisional chief executives to pursue maritime opportunities in the U.K. and Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific and Middle East markets, the company said Thursday.

Skvarla’s appointment will take effect Oct. 12. He will work from the Herndon, Virginia office and travel regularly to support other Serco divisions.

At BMT, he led the naval architecture and marine engineering service provider’s strategy execution efforts to achieve revenue growth. The executive also worked with other company businesses to integrate worldwide capabilities and support strategic efforts.

Skvarla also has experience in serving as the National Security Cutter initiative’s naval shipbuilding program manager.