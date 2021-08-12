Kaman Receives USAF Order to Deliver More Joint Programmable Fuze to Foreign Militaries

Kaman has secured a $43 million order under Option 16 of a U.S. Air Force’s contract that provides for Joint Programmable Fuze deliveries to foreign militaries.

Kaman said Tuesday JPF is designed to support aircraft and munition technologies and is manufactured in the company’s Orlando, Florida; and Middletown, Connecticut, facilities.

It also works to enable in-flight programming of the settings of various weapons that include general purpose and guided bombs utilizing joint direct attack munition or Paveway kits.

Darlene Smith, president of Kaman’s air vehicles and precision products, said deliveries are expected to begin in 2022. “We look forward to continuing to support U.S. Government requirements while pursuing new opportunities.”

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-headquartered company has been working with the USAF since 2002 and is delivering the JPF to 40 other countries.