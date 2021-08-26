Kratos Completes Inaugural Drone Flight at New Facility in Oklahoma

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has completed the test flight of its new tactical drone system at the company’s recently approved Burns Flat Range facility in Oklahoma to demonstrate new mission capabilities.

The Air Wolf tactical drone carrying an artificial intelligence/autonomy system and other payloads marked the inaugural flight at the company’s latest asset designed to advance its drone testing and demonstration capabilities, Kratos said Wednesday.

The company’s expansion is also aimed at helping in the development of jet drones, subsystems and other aircraft and tactical systems.

Steve Fendley, president of Kratos’ unmanned systems division, said the company has partnered with local, state and federal governments for the Air Wolf flight in an effort to advance technology development.

Meanwhile, Eric DeMarco, president and CEO of Kratos, thanked Sen. Jim Inhofe, the Federal Aviation Administration and government stakeholders who supported the establishment of the Burns Flat Range and Test facility.