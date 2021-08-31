in News, Space

Kratos Enables Satellite Ground System Platform’s Deployment on Red Hat Cloud Environment; Chris Boyd Quoted

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions’ satellite ground system platform can now be deployed on Red Hat‘s private cloud environment in an effort to enable customers to securely operate signals when conducting satellite missions and operations.

Kratos said Monday its OpenSpace platform intended for dynamic ground missions can be used on RedHat’s OpenStack cloud environment, allowing operators and service providers to transfer their information technology architecture to a cloud-computing system.

OpenStack works to handle computing, storage and networking resource pools that can support OpenSpace, which is designed to help satellite operators in responding to real-time space network changes. 

“The private cloud environment can be customized to specific mission needs, dedicated resources offer higher levels of control and capital expenditures can become more predictable,” said Chris Boyd, senior director of product management at Kratos.

