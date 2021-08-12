krtkl, Partners to Develop Sensor Fusion Platform for Army Robotic Combat Vehicle

The U.S. Army has tapped krtkl to build a sensor fusion platform for enabling robotic combat vehicle’s monitoring and communication operations.

krtkl will collaborate with VISIMO and Textron Systems to help the Army integrate RCVs into its tactical operating environments and maintenance infrastructure, the artificial intelligence-focused partner said Wednesday.

As part of Army’s Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research award, krtkl will use its snickerdoodle edge-computing platform together with VISIMO’s AI and machine learning capabilities and Textron’s RCV test data to develop a prototype hardware and software integrator.

The technology is meant to maximize Army vehicles’ uptime, efficiency and service life while reducing maintenance costs, diagnostics and supply chain delays.

As part of their work, the partners will perform four site visits to various Army bases to design the prototype for real-world use.