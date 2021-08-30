in GovCon Expert, Healthcare IT, News

Large Contractors Seek Federal Health IT Market Share Via Acquisitions; GovCon Expert Jerry McGinn Quoted

Large Contractors Seek Federal Health IT Market Share Via Acquisitions; GovCon Expert Jerry McGinn Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Booz Allen Hamilton, Science Applications International Corp., Peraton and other large technology contractors are hoping to get a share of the federal health information technology market by acquiring health software and IT companies, the Washington Business Journal reported Friday.

“The size of the deals in health care in the public sector are very large and lucrative, and I think what you are seeing is the investment world coming to grips with that and wanting to contribute in their portfolio to that,” said Monty Deel, chairman and CEO of Swish Data. “The whole technology market is kind of shifting.”

Federal health agencies seeking to improve business processes are adopting cloud platforms as part of their digital transformation efforts, leading to an industry of health services and software companies looking to address the needs of federal IT officials responsible for cloud networks.

Jerry McGinn, executive director of the Center for Government Contracting at George Mason University’s School of Business, a GovCon Expert and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, observed contractors eyeing the health IT market look to differentiate their portfolios for more government clients planning to modernize their IT infrastructure.

“I think companies are doing that to get into adjacent markets and also a bit hedging in case defense spending kind of plateaus or goes downward from where it is right now,” McGinn said.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about GovCon Expert

Booz Allen Hamiltonclouddefense spendingdigital transformationfederal health ITGeorge Mason UniversityGovconHealth ITJerry McGinnM&A activityMonty DeelPeratonSAICSwish Data

Former FedData Exec Jamie Benoit Named CEO & Chairman at Information Analysis Inc. - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Former FedData Exec Jamie Benoit Named CEO & Chairman at Information Analysis Inc.
L3Harris Demonstrator for Army ISR Aircraft System Accomplishes Maiden Flight - top government contractors - best government contracting event

L3Harris Demonstrator for Army ISR Aircraft System Accomplishes Maiden Flight