Leidos to Manage IT Operations of 3 Shore-Based Navy Networks; Daniel Voce Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug 17, 2021 — Leidos has wrapped up the transition phase for the services segment of its $7.7 billion Next Generation Enterprise Network Recompete contract and assumed information technology management responsibility for the Navy-Marine Corps Intranet, OCONUS Naval Enterprise Network and the Marine Corps Enterprise Network, GovCon Wire reported Aug. 3.

“With this contract, the Navy is moving closer to enterprise networks that can more rapidly develop, test and deploy new mission-critical technologies while maintaining the highest levels of cybersecurity,” said Daniel Voce, senior vice president and enterprise and cyber solutions operations manager at Leidos.

