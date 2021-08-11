in Contract Awards, News

LMI, Exiger Team to Support DLA’s AI-Powered Supply Chain Program; Pat Tamburrino Jr. Quoted

An LMI and Exiger partnership has received a Defense Logistics Agency contract that provides for use of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for the development of a pilot supply chain program

Under the contract, DLA will leverage the New York-based supply chain risk management company’s proprietary AI/ML platform known as Due Diligence IQ to provide analysis and insights for vital supply chains, including the third-party risks associated with these, LMI said Tuesday.

Afterward, LMI will install predictive prototypes to identify supplier challenges and perform proactive risk management operations. 

“This work will help DLA rapidly capture supply chain risk data and turn it into actionable intelligence,” said Pat Tamburrino Jr., vice president of logistics practice at LMI.

According to LMI, the DDIQ platform has been used in tens of millions of entities worldwide, including over 90 companies that are part of the Fortune 250.

The consulting firm has supported DLA for more than 25 years and served as the federal government’s contractor for logistics systems.

