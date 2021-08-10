Lockheed Demonstrates Updated PAC-3 Missile Interceptors

Lockheed Martin has tested hardware and software updates of a PAC-3 missile interceptor at White Sands Missile Range in preparation for future production and in support of activities to ensure it meets requirements to address increasing threats.

The PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor disrupted a ballistic missile target during the test, demonstrating the performance of updates Lockheed plans to apply over the next year, the company said Monday.

Another test exhibited sustained performance of the existing PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative interceptor. A pair of CRI systems detected, tracked and blocked targets in alignment with the U.S. Army’s Field Surveillance Program.

PAC-3 MSE will undergo its first flight test under Army FSP later in 2021.

Lockheed designed PAC-3 to intercept cruise and ballistic missile threats, as well as enemy aircraft, via a hit-to-kill approach. PAC-3 engages threats in direct contact to deliver more kinetic energy.