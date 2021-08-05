Lockheed Books $67M Navy Contract Modification for F-35 Lightning II Alternative Source Definitization

Lockheed Martin has received a $66.61 million contract modification to definitize the impact of alternatively sourced materials to the F-35 Lightning II lots 12 to 14 low-rate initial production.

The Naval Air Systems Command award follows the government’s decision to look for other sources of materials and hardware for aircraft production, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The award will affect the F-35 Lightning II manufacturing line for the U.S. Navy, Marine Force, Air Force and other non-DOD participants.

Lockheed will perform work in Califonia, Canada and the Netherlands, with an expected completion date of February 2023.

NAVAIR obligated Navy and Air Force aircraft procurement funds and non-DOD participant money on the award.

On Tuesday, Lockheed received a $52 million Navy contract to customize F-35 technologies for an unnamed FMS client.