Lockheed to Compete for Australia’s Joint Air Battle Management System Development Project

Lockheed Martin will join the second stage of a competitive evaluation process for the first phase of an Australian air force project that aims to establish an architecture for the country’s future air and missile defense capability.

The down selection of participants in the CEPS2 marks a step toward the AIR6500 Phase 1 Joint Air Battle Management System development project and Lockheed’s Australian business arm is one of the two selected competitors, the company said Thursday.

AIR6500-1 is meant to deliver the system and help provide the Australian defense force with advanced air and missile threat defense, enhanced situational awareness and better interoperability with coalition partners.

“AIR6500-1 will make it possible to combine Australia’s integrated battlespace with the U.S and allied forces, ensuring greater situational awareness and increased interoperability for our military forces to combat evolving threats across the region,” said Steve Froelich, AIR6500 Program executive at Lockheed Martin Australia.

The company plans to continue working with the country’s government industry and academia for the effort, ensuring that small and medium technology businesses could contribute to future Australian defense capabilities.

Joe North, chief executive of Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand, shared that Northrop Grumman is the other CEPS2 participant.