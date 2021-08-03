Lockheed to Customize F-35 Tech for Foreign Military Client

Lockheed Martin has received a $52 million contract from the U.S. Navy to customize F-35 aircraft technologies for a foreign military sales customer.

The company will perform capability development work as part of Joint Strike Fighter program management services to the unnamed FMS client, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Naval Air Systems Command will issue $18 million in obligated FMS funds at the time of award and expects contract work to conclude in January 2024.

Seventy-one percent of work will take place in Fort Worth, Texas, and the remaining 29 percent in California, Florida and various locations outside the continental U.S.

Lockheed’s F-35 platform has three variants, namely the conventional takeoff and landing aircraft, short takeoff and vertical landing and carrier models.