Logical Operations Offers Training Course for CMMC Preparation

Logical Operations has released a training course designed to support the preparation of organizations in undergoing the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification compliance process.

Training providers can now access the course materials of the one-day, overview class called “CMMC Kickstart: A Practical Guide to Getting Ready for CMMC,” the CMMC Accreditation Body licensed partner publisher said Monday.

According to Jim Gabalski, vice president of sales and marketing at Logical Operations, the CMMC Kickstart is aimed at helping participants obtain an understanding of the CMMC model and regulations, what the assessment requires and where to seek help.

Logical Operations supplies learning materials to CMMC licensed training providers in support of organizations seeking certification as they develop and implement compliance programs.

“Being a member of the CMMC ecosystem and getting to work with the LTPs and OSCs to protect controlled information is an awesome responsibility that will help assist U.S. national security,” said Jon O’Keefe, technology education Jedi at Logical Operations.