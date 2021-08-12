Marine Advanced Robotics, Planck Aerosystems Launch sUAS-USV Alliance

A strategic alliance between Marine Advanced Robotics and Planck Aerosystems will work to support a wide range of advanced maritime missions through a combination of an integrated unmanned aircraft and surface vessel system, Hydro International reported Tuesday.

The team up of Planck Aerosystems’ sUAS and Marine Advanced Robotics’ Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel technology can be used for conducting defense and security missions, inspecting offshore infrastructure and patrolling marine protected areas and exclusive economic zones.

The sUAS features a push-button capability that can operate autonomous launching, recovery, securing and recharging while the USV can move independently in high sea states and cover long distances.

“The combination of Planck’s unmanned aircraft system with Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel technology will enable greater situational awareness for multiple applications,” said Mark Gundersen, CEO of Marine Advanced Robotics.

Dave Twining, chief operating officer of Planck Aerosystems, said the WAM-Vs are the suitable autonomous maritime vessel intended for operating UAS.

Hydro International noted that the integrated system is undergoing trials and will be offered in the fourth quarter of 2021 as an enabling capability.